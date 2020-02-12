Menu
BORDERLINE: Alan and Val Russell are relieved recent rain helped them avoid selling stock.
‘Just a hairline’: Farmers narrowly avoid selling stock

Tessa Flemming
12th Feb 2020 1:29 PM
STAVING off selling has proved to be a wager that has paid off for farming couple Val and Alan Russell.

The Woodenbong pair revealed how they narrowly avoided debt thanks to recent rain, which beat their yearly total from 2019.

“The turnaround is incredible,” Mrs Russell said.

“From dirt to high grass to fat cattle – it’s amazing.”

With green surrounds, their angus cattle are now putting on condition.

For the couple, it meant they could hold off buying feed or being forced to sell at a loss.

“We have a neighbour who sold for half the value of his calves, and now he sees it going through the roof, he must be very disappointed,” Mrs Russell said.

“He sold for between $300-400 and he could have got over a thousand.

“You feel for those people. We were nearly to there, just a hairline between us and them.

“Every day that money was going out to feed. It was $400 or almost $600 for the grain.

“You wonder when it's going to end and it didn’t for six months.

“Farming is truly the biggest gamble.”

