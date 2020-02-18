Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, has pleaded not guilty to murdering the pair. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Felix
Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, has pleaded not guilty to murdering the pair. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Felix
Crime

Jury out in double toolbox murder trial

by Cheryl Goodenough AAP
18th Feb 2020 5:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JURY has retired to consider the fate of a man accused of murdering two drug dealers, who were forced into a toolbox and dumped into a dam at Logan.

Cory Breton's and Iuliana Triscaru's decomposing bodies were found in a large metal box at Scrubby Creek, south of Brisbane, on February 11, 2016.

Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, has pleaded not guilty to murdering the pair after they were lured to a townhouse in Kingston 18 days earlier and assaulted by a group of his mates.

 

Police retrieve a metal box from a dam near Scrubby Creek in Kingston. Picture: Jono Searle
Police retrieve a metal box from a dam near Scrubby Creek in Kingston. Picture: Jono Searle

More Stories

Show More
crime murder murder trial toolbox murder toolbox murder trial

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Arches up as festival countdown properly gets underway

        premium_icon Arches up as festival countdown properly gets underway

        News There’s just 10 days until the Apple and Grape Festival commences with people to party in the streets.

        ELECTION: An introduction to all your Southern Downs hopefuls

        premium_icon ELECTION: An introduction to all your Southern Downs...

        News Southern Downs Regional Council election candidates share a bit about themselves...

        Superstar collie gets a taste of the big time

        premium_icon Superstar collie gets a taste of the big time

        News A border collie has traded up fetching for acting proving he's a star in the...

        President predicts record breaking crowds for festival

        premium_icon President predicts record breaking crowds for festival

        News APPLE & Grape Harvest Festival president predicts record breaking crowds for...