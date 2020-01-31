Jury hears how man allegedly molested child in pool

ON TRIAL: Jurors were told the man on trial, who cannot be named, watched the girl while she was changing.

THE trial of a man who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl from the Bundaberg region has begun.

The man pleaded not guilty in the Bundaberg District Court to raping and indecently treating the daughter of a family friend on one occasion between December 2007 and July 2009.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook told jurors that the man and his wife would visit the family and he would go swimming and supervise the girl in the pool.

Mr Cook said the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also "particularly affectionate" towards the 11-year-old.

On one occasion, while the man and the girl were hidden by the cover blanket, he allegedly told her to give him a kiss on the cheek and then the lips.

It was two weeks later when the alleged rape and indecent treatment happened.

Mr Cook told jurors the girl's mother saw the man staring at her daughter while she was in a room getting changed.

After gaining his attention and telling the man to leave, Mr Cook said she heard him mutter "too beautiful".

Mr Cook said the girl had her back to the door and saw the man staring at her with his mouth open.

He allegedly molested her that same day while they were alone in the pool.

The court was told the girl swam to a submerged bench seat in the pool, approached the girl and told her to "stand up" because he had something to show her.

He then allegedly took the pool hose and placed it between her legs and asked her if it felt good, to which she allegedly replied "not really".

Mr Cook said the man then moved the hose away and moved the girl's underwear to the side before using his fingers to digitally penetrate her, before asking "how about that?".

Mr Cook told the jury that the girl said she experienced bleeding and it was before she had had her first period.

He said after lunch, before leaving, the man went to the girl to say goodbye while she was cleaning the pool.

It is alleged he told her he was sorry about the earlier incident and that she was "too beautiful and he couldn't look away".

The girl's mum then called the man's wife and told her about allegedly watching her daughter while she changed.

The man's wife allegedly said to her husband "how could you do that to a young girl" and he downplayed the incident.

The girl went to the police in 2018, about 10 years after the alleged incident occurred.

Mr Cook told the jury because the girl was under the age of 12 at the time, the law did not classify her as being capable of being able to consent to such an act.

The trial, before Judge Leanne Clare, continues.