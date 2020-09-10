Menu
Crime

Jury dismissed in backpacker attempted murder trial

by Toby Vue
8th Sep 2020 7:12 AM
AN 11-person jury in the Raynard Gregory Moodoonuthi attempted murder trial has been dismissed after they failed to reach a verdict following two days of deliberation.

Mr Moodoonuthi, 37, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, appeared in Cairns Supreme Court on Monday when Justice Jim Henry initially told the jury he had discharged a juror earlier in the day due to a family health crisis.

Chilean stab victim Constanza Escudero at Skyrail. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
He told the jury to continue deliberation but subsequently recalled them for dismissal.

Mr Moodoonuthi was on trial last week after police allege he stabbed Chilean woman Constanza Escudero, 27, in the kitchen of Gecko's Backpackers, where she was staying at the time, in August 2019.

The matter is set before the court again on December 7.

toby.vue@news.com.au

 

 

