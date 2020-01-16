Juniors shooting their way through holidays

FIRE: Junior archers shooting their way through school holidays at Granite Belt Bowman Inc.

JUNIOR archers have been shooting their way through the school holidays, with Granite Belt Bowman Inc providing the opportunity for youngsters to get on the range and have a bit of fun.

Operator Dennis Burton said the club had been running the program every Thursday throughout January, with Thursday, January 23 to be the last time juniors aim and fire before heading back to school.

“We just found that kids were looking for something to do,” Burton said.

“We have had a great turnout over the holidays, with 28 kids shooting here today.

“It gives the kids a bit of an insight into what archery is all about.”

Mother of four Emma Flood said these school holidays were the first time she brought her four sons down to the range, finding it difficult to get them to leave once the class was over.

HOLIDAY FUN: Xavier Flood, Ethan Flood, Bo Stewart and Josh Low.

“We have just started coming last week to the school holiday program,” she said.

“Its been amazing, they all have really enjoyed it.

“We will definitely be signing the boys up for a membership.”

Burton said Granite Belt Bowman Inc’s school holiday program tied in with their recruitment process, catering for people of all ages and abilities.

“We use it to encourage new members to come along and join up,” he said.

“We cater for everyone – kids right through to adults.

“There is no pressure at all, if you are interested in joining come up and see one of our senior club members and they will take you out on the practise range to have a go.

“Once you are confident there then they’ll take you out on the competition range.”

HOLIDAY FUN: Granite Belt Bowman Inc had 28 eager archers at their holiday program this morning.

He said field archery was a great sport if your child wasn’t interested in the more common team sports.

“Not everyone wants to play soccer, footy or cricket,” Burton said.

“Field archery is a fantastic sport because something that mums and dads can do with their kids.

“It’s an outside activity and similar to golf where you shoot 20 targets and then score at the end.”

Burton said if anyone was interested in attending the final school holiday class, they should message him through Granite Belt Bowman Inc on Facebook.

“We still have a couple of spots left,” he said.

The class will run from 9am to 11am on Thursday, January 23.