Junior Wolves flourish with new cubs in pack

WINNING SIDE: Back: Brian Westerhout (Coach), Byron Whitaker, Noah Dwan, Jacob Waters, Harry Whitaker, Michael Westerhout, Ariel Walsh, George Greenaway, Steve McEvoy (Assistant Coach), Logan Laidlaw, Mark Skinner, Chris Skinner (Manager) Front: Lochlann Hogan, Walker Murphy, Joey Brown. Mitchell Scheiwe and Joey Kelly are also in team.

THE Warwick Wolves 16/17 years football side have claimed back-to-back wins in the Toowoomba Football League after a defensively driven 4-1 over St Albans.

It comes after the side started their 2020 campaign with a thrilling 2-1 win against West Wanderers at Highfields in the first round of competition.

The Wolves squad includes 10 players from Warwick and four from Stanthorpe and are coached by Brian Westerhout from Stanthorpe.

Warwick scored from a rebound close to goal to lead 1-0 after three minutes.

In the first half, Warwick had the better of the play and was unlucky not to score again before halftime.

The Wolves increased their lead after 25 minutes of the second half before West Wanderers scored five minutes from time.

The team from Warwick and Stanthorpe didn’t give their opposition any chances to equalise and held on to win 2-1.

Westerhout said his team was strong across the park and had the vast majority of scoring chances.