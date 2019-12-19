Junior soccer players raise their skill sets

DEVELOPMENT: The holiday program will be held in the first two weeks of the new year.

DEVELOPMENT: The holiday program will be held in the first two weeks of the new year.

SOCCER: THE Southern Downs Football Academy is calling all junior players, aged from U8-U16, who are wanting to develop their core soccer skills over the holidays, before the 2020 season kicks off.

The four-day clinic is open to all skill levels and will be held over the first two weeks of the new year.

Southern Downs Football Academy Youth C qualified coach Tim Gaske will be accompanied by goal keeper Matt Kairouz, coach Mark Canton and assistant coach Troy March.

“We will just be showing the kids what we do at the Southern Downs Football Academy and show a few different coaching techniques a different drills,” Gaske said.

“I think it’s good for the kids to be coached by coaches who are not involved with their club.”

DEVELOPMENT: The clinic offers junior players the opportunity to maintain and develop new skills.

The clinic is run by the Southern Downs Football Academy in association with Stanthorpe Carlton United Football Club, and President of the Club Amy Torisi said it’s a great opportunity to learn and maintain skills over the holiday season.

“The community has gone through a lot so I just wanted an avenue where the kids could get out and play and do a bit of development,” Torisi said.

“It’s not just for existing players its for new players as well.

“It is opened up to everyone who wants to get out and play some sport – anyone new who wants to try as well as developing skills if they are existing players,” she said.

The four-day clinic is $15 and will run over two weeks on Sunday January 5 and 12, and Monday January 6 and 13 at C.F White Sport Fields in Harris St.

“There are limited spots available,” said Torisi.

“We only have certain numbers for each age group. If you are interested you just need to jump on online and register.”

To register and for more information click here.