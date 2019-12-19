Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DEVELOPMENT: The holiday program will be held in the first two weeks of the new year.
DEVELOPMENT: The holiday program will be held in the first two weeks of the new year.
News

Junior soccer players raise their skill sets

Saavanah Bourke
19th Dec 2019 9:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCCER: THE Southern Downs Football Academy is calling all junior players, aged from U8-U16, who are wanting to develop their core soccer skills over the holidays, before the 2020 season kicks off.

The four-day clinic is open to all skill levels and will be held over the first two weeks of the new year.

Southern Downs Football Academy Youth C qualified coach Tim Gaske will be accompanied by goal keeper Matt Kairouz, coach Mark Canton and assistant coach Troy March.

“We will just be showing the kids what we do at the Southern Downs Football Academy and show a few different coaching techniques a different drills,” Gaske said.

“I think it’s good for the kids to be coached by coaches who are not involved with their club.”

DEVELOPMENT: The clinic offers junior players the opportunity to maintain and develop new skills.
DEVELOPMENT: The clinic offers junior players the opportunity to maintain and develop new skills.

The clinic is run by the Southern Downs Football Academy in association with Stanthorpe Carlton United Football Club, and President of the Club Amy Torisi said it’s a great opportunity to learn and maintain skills over the holiday season.

“The community has gone through a lot so I just wanted an avenue where the kids could get out and play and do a bit of development,” Torisi said.

“It’s not just for existing players its for new players as well.

“It is opened up to everyone who wants to get out and play some sport – anyone new who wants to try as well as developing skills if they are existing players,” she said.

The four-day clinic is $15 and will run over two weeks on Sunday January 5 and 12, and Monday January 6 and 13 at C.F White Sport Fields in Harris St.

“There are limited spots available,” said Torisi.

“We only have certain numbers for each age group. If you are interested you just need to jump on online and register.”

To register and for more information click here.

soccer stanthorpe soccer
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        premium_icon The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        News Climate change is costing farms tens of thousands of dollars a year, a Federal agricultural report claims.

        ‘I’m p***ed off’: Magistrate's outrage at drug offenders

        premium_icon ‘I’m p***ed off’: Magistrate's outrage at drug offenders

        Crime Magistrate Bevan Manthey expresses his ire at drug problems.

        Donations flood in thanks to over fifties contingent

        Donations flood in thanks to over fifties contingent

        News Two busloads of enthusiastic shoppers made their way to town this week, donating...

        SDRC nationally lauded for divisive pest scheme

        premium_icon SDRC nationally lauded for divisive pest scheme

        News Southern Downs’ controversial pest scheme has received national recognition.