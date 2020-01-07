PHOTOS: Junior players raise skill sets

JUNIOR players have been keeping busy improving their football skills over the school holiday period, as coaches from the Southern Downs Football Academy help youngsters prepare for their 2020 season.

The four-day clinic is well underway completing the first two out of four sessions down at the CF White Sport Fields in Stanthorpe.

The clinic is run by SDFA in association with Stanthorpe Carlton United Football Club, and president of the club Amy Torisi said there was still a chance to register for the final two sessions.

"The last two sessions of the clinic will be held this Sunday, January 12, from 9.30am-1pm and Monday, January 13, from 3.30-7pm," she said.

