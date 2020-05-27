Junior officials not swayed by senior cancellation

POSSIBILITY TO PLAY: There remains a chance that Warwick and District Junior Rugby League will go ahead this year, however it won’t be without closely monitored restrictions.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Junior footballers are hanging onto hope the 2020 season will get the green light despite the decision to cancel the Toowoomba Rugby League senior competition on Tuesday.

Under a separate jurisdiction to the TRL, Warwick and District Junior Rugby League will work closely with its seven clubs to provide children, from under seven to under 16s, with the opportunity to play.

President Deb Scanlan said the announcement by the TRL would have no bearing on the status of the junior season.

“Warwick and District along with the Toowoomba Junior Rugby League haven’t made any decisions yet,” she said.

“We are currently in discussion with all the clubs and the Queensland Rugby League to work out what we can do.

“We’re working very closely with (QRL) and being guided by them.

“I think we all want to get out kids back out playing sport again.”

QRL will present their ‘Return to Play’ handbook to the board on Friday, which will provide detailed guidelines on the measures clubs will have to implement.

Warwick and District have taken a proactive response, putting a Facebook callout for COVIDSafe volunteers in the event the season can run.

“There was a lot of interest from parents on the survey,” Scanlan said.

“Our main goal at the moment, is to work with the QRL and see if we can meet all of the requirements to get this season going.”

If the season was able to go ahead, Scanlan said athletes would play a complete second half of the season.

“If we were able to kick off and get kids back onto the field, we would make a whole second half of the season,” she said.

“We won’t have to run it later than August or September.

“It would just be the normal second half.”

While the response from the junior league community has been positive, Scanlan has no fears players will be lost if the season doesn’t go ahead.

“At the end of the day, this is about kids playing rugby league and getting outside and getting some fitness,” she said.

“Anyone that has a contact sport is facing the same challenges that we are. I just think everyone is in the same boat.

“Come next year, kids will not be able to wait to get onto that field.

“Kids that love footy and want to play will be there ready to go.”