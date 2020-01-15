Junior footy season gets set to kick into gear

The Junior Gremlins will start their season with a sign on day next Saturday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The season might be some way off but junior rugby league is swinging into gear.

A sign on day will be held on Saturday, January 25 from 8.30am outside Repco where interested player’s can sign up, enjoy a barbecue and find out what’s planned for season 2020.

“It’s still early days. Sign on opened up a week or so ago,” junior rugby league vice president Mitch Hurtz said.

“We’re working on getting all our coaches finalised. We had pretty good player numbers last year but a few extra wouldn’t hurt.”

Buoyed by 2019, Stanthorpe Gremlins president Lindsay Adams hopes the club can build on a solid season.

“The sign on day is about getting a bit more vibe around the town.

“People can sign on from anytime now though. Past player’s will know how to.”

For new player’s, head to the clubs Facebook page to find out how.

Reflecting on last year, Adams said the success of several grades was pleasing.

“The girls league tag won a premiership. Having both girls teams in the grand finals was pretty exciting.

“Not just for the girls but everyone at the club.

“We had really good numbers across all grades. I don’t think we’ll have two under 14s teams this time round though.

“We should be good to go with two girls teams again.”

Adams said the club has some trial games in the works.

Past Gremlin, Troy Colley, reached out to the club to try organise a day of games for all grades against his current club, Redlands Rugby League.

“He still has family here and he come up after the fires and saw that and the effects of drought so he went away and thought ‘what can we do to help?

“He contacted me and asked up some trial games.

“The games would be from under 7s up to seniors.”

The day has been scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

Adams is hopeful of attracting some Broncos out for the Sunday to host a training day too.

“It’ll be a big weekend. We’ll also look to have some more come and try things close to the season as well.”

A start date for the season should be clearer after this weekend, with a meeting to discuss the draw.