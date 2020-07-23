Junior footballers vying for German selection

READY FOR SELECTION: Stanthorpe’s under 16 players will be up for selection when they head to the Hervey Bay World Cup in September.

FOOTBALL: Stanthorpe’s under-16 footballers will have an opportunity to put their skills to the test when they head to the Hervey Bay Mini World Cup in September.

The seven-day carnival, starting on September 27, will see teams from across the state compete for selection in the Joey’s side, set to tour Germany next June.

Stanthorpe United president and team coach Brian Westerhout said he hadn’t set his expectations too high heading into the carnival.

“We go there for really good football and the experience of it,” he said.

“We don’t go up there to win because it’s such an intense competition.

“You’re playing at that next level, and a couple of levels above where we are at now.”

This year’s carnival will be the second opportunity Stanthorpe players have had to impress selectors.

However, it will be the first time Stanthorpe players will compete with footballers from Warwick.

“We’ve got a combined team in the Colts competition in the Toowoomba Football League. There are five or six from Stanthorpe and eight from Warwick,” he said.

“It’s a shame that not all the boys (from Stanthorpe) are available but now that we have some of the Wolves boys it will be good.

“We need to have a full team to go away because they’re such an intense game.”

Westerhout said he was still in need of more players, to ensure a strong contingent was sent to the carnival.

He said trials, and the team’s first training session, would be run on Tuesday July 28 at 4.30pm at International Club, Stanthorpe.

“Everyone and everybody, within the age groups and from all clubs, are welcome,” he said.

“I’m not sure of the numbers we’ll get, I’ve had a bit of interest, but I suppose we’ll see come Tuesday.

“There are a lot of really good players in Stanthorpe.”

