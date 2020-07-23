Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
READY FOR SELECTION: Stanthorpe’s under 16 players will be up for selection when they head to the Hervey Bay World Cup in September.
READY FOR SELECTION: Stanthorpe’s under 16 players will be up for selection when they head to the Hervey Bay World Cup in September.
Sport

Junior footballers vying for German selection

Emily Clooney
23rd Jul 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Stanthorpe’s under-16 footballers will have an opportunity to put their skills to the test when they head to the Hervey Bay Mini World Cup in September.

The seven-day carnival, starting on September 27, will see teams from across the state compete for selection in the Joey’s side, set to tour Germany next June.

Stanthorpe United president and team coach Brian Westerhout said he hadn’t set his expectations too high heading into the carnival.

“We go there for really good football and the experience of it,” he said.

“We don’t go up there to win because it’s such an intense competition.

“You’re playing at that next level, and a couple of levels above where we are at now.”

This year’s carnival will be the second opportunity Stanthorpe players have had to impress selectors.

However, it will be the first time Stanthorpe players will compete with footballers from Warwick.

“We’ve got a combined team in the Colts competition in the Toowoomba Football League. There are five or six from Stanthorpe and eight from Warwick,” he said.

“It’s a shame that not all the boys (from Stanthorpe) are available but now that we have some of the Wolves boys it will be good.

“We need to have a full team to go away because they’re such an intense game.”

Westerhout said he was still in need of more players, to ensure a strong contingent was sent to the carnival.

He said trials, and the team’s first training session, would be run on Tuesday July 28 at 4.30pm at International Club, Stanthorpe.

“Everyone and everybody, within the age groups and from all clubs, are welcome,” he said.

“I’m not sure of the numbers we’ll get, I’ve had a bit of interest, but I suppose we’ll see come Tuesday.

“There are a lot of really good players in Stanthorpe.”

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES:

ON TRACK: Students prepare for first carnival

GAME ON: Football Stanthorpe commits to season

Junior Wolves flourish with new cubs in pack

Netballers eye-off fast-paced rep season

Campdraft penned before first run

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 68 people appearing in Stanthorpe court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 68 people appearing in Stanthorpe court today

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court, updated daily.

        VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        premium_icon VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        News 185 interstate, overseas visitors disappear after giving false info

        Granite Belt’s chance to mould next-generation chefs

        premium_icon Granite Belt’s chance to mould next-generation chefs

        News Business leaders are calling for business owners to make a difference and support...

        ‘Disillusionment’ with free-range launches new business

        premium_icon ‘Disillusionment’ with free-range launches new business

        News A Southern Downs producer says the term is losing its value, as she looks to bridge...