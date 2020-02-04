Jump on the green bandwagon at inaugural Eco Expo

ANYONE keen about lean and green living is encouraged to take part in an upcoming event.

The Stanthorpe Eco Expo is coming to town with a slew of speakers, exhibits, stalls and produce.

“The aim of the event is to bring into one place a whole lot of people, businesses and not-for-profits who are doing really great sustainable things,” one of the organiser’s, Sarah Hamlyn-Harris said.

“The idea for us was to invite the public so everyone can come and learn about some things happening around here.

“It’s primarily a Landcare event in conjunction with the community garden.

“It’s for people who want to get involved or learn how to do things a bit different at either their own place or own farm,” Ms Hamlyn-Harris said.

Television personality, Jerry Coleby-Williams from Gardening Australia, is the keynote speaker and will discuss his paper on sustainable food production which he delivered to the United Nations.

As well as that, there’s talks on waste reduction, commercial grazing, solar energy and organic food production.

“I think the amount of people interested in these things is on the increase,” Ms Hamlyn-Harris said.

“The goal of the event is to encourage more people to get involved.

“People sit back and think a single person can’t do much to change things, but, a single person can do an awful lot.

“Combined efforts make a big difference.”

Ms Hamlyn-Harris said she feels more people are attune to climate issues after experiencing fires and drought.

“I guess my argument is what do people want the world to look like for our great-grandchildren.

“If we want a better future for them we need to be doing things now.

“It’s not about blaming someone (for climate issues). It’s about the situation we have and what we can do to change it.

“I think everybody is at fault and nobody is at fault. We all are doing things that aren’t helping,” she said.

There will be produce for sale, appearances from Granite Belt Wildlife Carers and the Stanthorpe Rare Wildflower Consortium and much more.

The event will be held at the Whistlestop Heritage and Community Gardens, Davadi St, on Saturday March 21 from 9am.

Visit https://www.stanthorpeecoexpo.com.au/ for more information.