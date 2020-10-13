Julie Bishop stuns in beach photoshoot

Julie Bishop has posed for a gorgeous photoshoot wearing a bright magenta custom made Jaimie Sortino gown, while clinging onto the Cottesloe Bell in Perth.

It was all for a good cause, with Julie, 64, being an ambassador for the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, wearing the dress to honour Sortino's late cousin.

The dress worn by the former Foreign Minister was a tribute to the designer's family member, Jenna Crierie, who passed away earlier this month after battling with ovarian cancer that she was diagnosed with when she was 22.

"Ovarian cancer is such a devastating disease, and I've been raising awareness and funds for ovarian cancer research for some time now," Bishop said to the West Australian.

"Jaimie Sortino, an Adelaide designer, contacted me and said he and his cousin had this idea that he would design a dress, and I would wear it, and then we'd put it out on social media and then auction the dress.

"His cousin had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer - so it was a very heartfelt request."

Julie's fans were quick to flood her comments section with praise.

"You're so fabulous," British socialite Emma Thynn commented.

Designer Jasmine Stefanovic also added her two cents, writing "stunning," on the photos.

Another fan simply wrote: "Omg I love her, what a queen."

The gown is being auctioned off as part of the annual Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.

Frocktober campaign, through Bid For Good on eBay.

Frocktober lets women from across Australia to "channel their creative flair through their favourite frocks, all while raising urgently-needed funds for the OCRF's innovative research projects that help to shine a light on ovarian cancer," the website states.

Bidding for the gown started at $2500, and all proceeds will go to the OCRF, aiming to save women's lives.

"Working on this project together we aim to help raise crucial funds for the OCRF and spread the message of ovarian cancer," Sortino wrote in the auction item's description.

"Jenna's love for the beach and bright colours were the inspiration behind the gown... It was fitting to photograph the gown surrounded by water and the beach.

"Having Julie Bishop face this project is such an honour. I have always admired her power and elegance. Not to mention her incredible fashion! It just seemed like the perfect fit."

Bidding will close on October 19, 2020.

Originally published as Julie Bishop stuns in beach photoshoot