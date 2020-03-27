Judgement call: New rules to court appearances installed

THERE will be no ‘physical appearances’ at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court for the foreseeable future following an announcement this afternoon.

Queensland Chief Magistrate, Judge Terry Gardiner, has issued new directions in response to the developing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The practice directions implement a consistent statewide approach to hearing all matters in Magistrates Courts and Childrens Court (when constituted by a Magistrate) from 30 March 2020,” a statement from Judge Gardiner’s office said.

“Until further notice, there will be no physical appearances in any matter, except by an aggrieved party in an urgent private domestic violence application, members of the media, or with leave of the court.

“Instead all matters will be conducted by telephone or video conference, including appearances by people in custody.

“Magistrates Courts will hear those matters listed in the practice direction.

“These will include overnight custody arrests, urgent domestic violence and child protection applications, and domestic violence applications currently before the court which have not been considered.

“Apart from the specified matters, all civil and criminal matters currently before the court will be adjourned to a date to be fixed.

“The court will continue to accept applications to hear matters where delay would cause substantial prejudice to a party.

“The practice directions will reduce the number of people present in Queensland’s Magistrates Courts, consistent with current health advice regarding social distancing, and limit the opportunities for transmission of the virus within the community,” the statement read.