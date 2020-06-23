Journo crowned Walkley winner

Former Border Post journalist Ella McEvoy (nee Archibald-Binge) has just won the Young Walkley Award for longform journalism.

IF THERE’S one thing the Stanthorpe Border Post has managed to successfully do over the years, it’s nurturing young journalists.

One of those success stories is Ella McEvoy (nee Archibald-Binge).

She found her feet in the profession at her hometown paper as a cadet and several years later has just won a Walkley Award, the pinnacle for journalists.

“The Border Post offered me my first full-time journalism gig out of uni,” Mrs McEvoy said.

“At the time, I was struggling to find work and considering moving into communications.

“I will always treasure my time working at the Border Post, and without that job, I honestly don’t know if I would have gone on to pursue a journalism career.”

This year she took up a role with the Sydney Morning Herald, after departing SBS and its National Indigenous Television platform.

It was for her work at NITV that Mrs McEvoy was recently recognised.

Her story about Indigenous people and wage theft could hardly be more pertinent in the present climate.

“The piece looks at the practice of stolen wages, whereby the wages of Indigenous people were withheld and mismanaged until the 1970s.

“Lawyers, historians and government officials have said the practice was tantamount to slavery.

“Given recent debate around slavery in Australia, I hope this award will encourage people to watch the story and learn more about our history, as I did while we were putting the story together.”

While personally proud of the story, she didn’t expect it to land her a Walkley Award.

“I was absolutely thrilled to win this award. Working in Indigenous affairs can be a tough slog, and it often feels like you’re plugging away without much to show for it. So it was really heartening to get this recognition, which shows this story has cut through and resonated with audiences.

“I found out I’d been listed as one of three finalists for the longform feature category in late May.

“Due to health restrictions, the winners were announced at a virtual presentation ceremony on June 17.

“Winning a Walkley is the pinnacle for any journalist, so I was honoured just to be listed as a finalist. To actually then win the award was hugely exciting — even without the usual awards night glamour.”

When news came through that the Border Post would print its last edition on Thursday, June 25, Mrs McEvoy was as disappointed as anyone.

“I’m devastated to think that Stanthorpe will soon be without a printed newspaper.

“The Border Post has been a constant in my life — whether it was the excitement of getting my photo in the paper as a kid, flicking through the pages to catch up on local news during uni holidays or browsing the website to stay informed after moving interstate.

“I really feel that the Border Post has been vital in fostering a sense of community on the Granite Belt, and I hope locals will continue to support the masthead through digital subscriptions.”