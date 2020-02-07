Journalists crushing their way to Apple and Grape

SPECIALISED journalists from all over Australia descended upon the Granite Belt today, getting a taste of what’s to come from the upcoming Apple and Grape Harvest Festival.

Granite Belt Wine and Tourism marketing and media team member Krista Hauritz said they were absolutely “thrilled by the response”.

“We put the call out there and said don’t just come for the day, come for the weekend.

“From that we managed to recruit 25 journalists, writers, videographers and social media influencers,” Ms Hauritz said.

Kara Murphy and Shelley Winkel having lunch at the Queensland College of Wine and Tourism.

Ms Hauritz said Granite Belt Wine and Tourism tried to get a variety of different writers to publicise the Granite Belt as much as they could.

“The reason we wanted to do that was to get as much positive publicity as we can for the Granite Belt and of course to promote the up and coming Apple and Grape Festival.”

She said the response couldn’t have been better, getting journalists involved in both an apple peeling and grape crushing preview.

CRUSHING IT: Carolyne Jasinski, Kerry Heaney, Phil Hawkes and Lee Mylne crushing grapes.

“We are having to drag them away because everyone is wanting to stay longer.

“They want to meet the growers and get involved in the tourism industry as much as they can,” she said.