Journalist finds new home on the Granite Belt

My name is Madison Mifsud-Ure and I am honoured to be the new journalist for the Stanthorpe Border Post.

I recently graduated from the University of South Australia with a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing and I am beyond excited to begin a new chapter in my professional journalism career here in Stanthorpe.

I was born and raised in Adelaide, South Australia and grew up in the Henley Beach, Glenelg, Adelaide Airport and CBD area. Moving from the big city to Stanthorpe; a small rural town, will be an adjustment but I’m excited for the change and the opportunity to be able to establish myself in the community as a trusted source of local news.

One similarity between my hometown of South Australia and Stanthorpe which I am very enthused about is the number of local vineyards and wineries.

I myself, prefer a glass of white and am excited to explore the town’s vineyards and taste the local produce and wine.

I am interested in sports, cooking and travelling – specifically cruising.

I am an AFL fan and support the Port Adelaide Football Club and enjoy both playing and watching many sports including tennis, netball, soccer and basketball. I also love to dance and began performing Calisthenics when I was three years old.

Back home in Adelaide I have two little Maltese Shih Tzu dogs called Lexie and Leo who I adore and love taking on long walks.

I have a passion for writing and a natural curiosity to learn about communities, people and their stories.

Writing for a new digital platform of a successful formerly print-based newspaper like the Border Post is exciting and will hopefully be a very rewarding experience.

In my new role, I want to create compelling content for the Stanthorpe Border Post and tell stories that matter and interest the local community.

For me, writing about the issues and events important to the community is paramount.

I look forward to getting know everyone in the community and learning more about this beautiful town you all call home.

