Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

How Akuna Skateboards is helping Indigenous youth
Offbeat

Josh is changing lives, one skateboard at a time

Jenna Thompson
1st Oct 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

JOSH Carmody is on a mission to ignite a love of skateboarding among Indigenous youth, and he's doing it one skateboard at a time.

Last year, Mr Carmody founded Akuna Skateboards, an initiative designed to help build confidence and create community around the popular sport.

"I got a lot of benefit from skating when I was a kid I really found a home among the community of skaters … they really took me under their wing and it just makes you feel like you're wanted," Mr Carmody said.

"Akuna Skateboards is an initiative to get as many Indigenous kids into skating as possible and see the many benefits it brings."

Mr Carmody upcycles used skateboards to create one-of-a-kind custom designs for paying clients.

Akuna Skateboards founder Josh Carmody.
Akuna Skateboards founder Josh Carmody.


"All the proceeds from that goes towards creating boards that I can donate to kids," he said.

"I also have a range of Akuna merchandise, like hoodies, caps, socks and shirts available to purchase."

With the blessing of Gumbaynggirr Elders, Mr Carmody has incorporated ancient symbols into the Akuna brand along with a nod to iconic skateboarding documentaries Dog Town and Z-Boys.

"It was really important for me to work with the Elders and get permission, and they're stoked for me to be doing something like this which is fantastic," he said.

Mr Carmody's next goal is to work with award-winning construction company Convic Skate Parks to design a mobile skatepark which can be taken to remote Indigenous communities.

"I want to see this go all the way around Australia," he said.

"I'm just going to keep going until it happens."

Check out Akuna Skateboards on Facebook or Instagram.

clarence valley coastal views gumbaynggirr nation indigenous youth skateboarding
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Come outside b---h’: Man shoots gun at 67yo mum

        Premium Content ‘Come outside b---h’: Man shoots gun at 67yo mum

        Crime The Warwick court heard the man was so ‘grossly intoxicated’ he had no memory of the incident.

        Queensland Health testing Southern Downs sewage for COVID

        Premium Content Queensland Health testing Southern Downs sewage for COVID

        News THE sewage of two Southern Downs towns are being tested for traces of COVID-19...

        BREAKING: Man critical after Glen Aplin crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man critical after Glen Aplin crash

        News A man in his 30s is being flown to hospital.

        FLASHBACK: Moments that defined the past year

        Premium Content FLASHBACK: Moments that defined the past year

        News The year has brought challenges some had never dreamed of, but it also brought many...