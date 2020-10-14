Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Jonah Hill now totally unrecognisable

by Nicki Gostin, New York Post
14th Oct 2020 10:51 AM

 

Amid his break-up with fiancee Gianna Santos, Jonah Hill posted a slimmed-down photo of himself rocking a bushy beard to Instagram.

Posing in a bucket hat in front of a table full of food, the 36-year-old star of The Wolf Of Wall Street captioned the snap: "I always feel very vulnerable when I shave my beard."

Jonah Hill posted this photo to Instagram.
Jonah Hill posted this photo to Instagram.

Swiping on the photo revealed a close-up photo of a wizened tortoise.

The actor also ended his note with a reminder to vote in the upcoming election.

"I'm more interested in that delicious take-out but you look great either way (I'm hungry)," Rashida Jones commented, while pal Seth Rogen wrote, "I feel like a baby seal."

News broke on Tuesday that Hill and Santos split a year after getting engaged. The split is said to be amicable.

Gianna Santos and Jonah Hill last November. Picture: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle
Gianna Santos and Jonah Hill last November. Picture: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle

Page Six exclusively revealed in September 2019 that the Maniac star had proposed to Santos, who works as a content manager at a beauty start-up.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Jonah Hill now totally unrecognisable

More Stories

acting celebrity image jonah hill movies

Just In

    14 new COVID cases in NSW

    14 new COVID cases in NSW
    • 14th Oct 2020 10:57 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Premium Content Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Parenting Queensland families have been hit with some of the biggest increases in childcare costs in the country, with some areas seeing prices soar up to $2700 a year.

        Calls to forget border wars and free Queensland first

        Premium Content Calls to forget border wars and free Queensland first

        News Granite Belt operators say it is not the opening of borders that is going to make...

        Cycleway on track for Stanthorpe riders

        Premium Content Cycleway on track for Stanthorpe riders

        News The track, which would run for about 1.2km, is set to be the first of its kind on...

        Cherished pony left bloodied after dog attack

        Premium Content Cherished pony left bloodied after dog attack

        Rural ‘This horse should be dead’: Warwick owner faces $15,000 vet bill after prized pet...