Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Joel Fitzgibbon quits Labor frontbench

by Jade Gailberger
10th Nov 2020 9:47 AM

 

Opposition agriculture and resources spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon will quit Labor's shadow cabinet.

The member for the NSW federal seat of Hunter confirmed the decision on Tuesday morning after a caucus meeting.

Mr Fitzgibbon's move to the backbench comes after division over climate change and energy policies.

"This morning I went to see my mate, Anthony Albanese, and informed him that I was stepping down from the shadow cabinet, effective immediately," Mr Fitzgibbon said.

"Anthony Albanese and Richard Marles generously paid tribute to my contribution, although, I reminded them that I'm not going anywhere."

He said after the significant 2019 election loss he decided to stick around for 18 months as the party rebuilt to make it "electorally competitive".

"I've been trying to put labour back into the Labor Party," Mr Fitzgibbon said.

"Trying to take the Labor Party back to its traditional roots, back to the Labor Party I knew when I first became a member 36 years ago.

"I have been focusing on blue-collar workers, whether they be working in coalmining, coal generation, oil and gas, our manufacturing sectors, electricians and other tradespersons.

"The people who have traditionally voted for us in very large number, but somehow haven't been voting for us in large number over the course of possibly the last decade."

More to come

Originally published as Joel Fitzgibbon quits Labor frontbench

labor mp joel fitzgibbon politics shadow cabinet

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Show will go on’: President’s embrace fresh COVID-19 challenge

        Premium Content ’Show will go on’: President’s embrace fresh COVID-19...

        News One Southern Downs show president is urging the community to support the event, saying ‘there’s nothing to be scared of’.

        RAIN ON HORIZON: When Stanthorpe will get drenched

        Premium Content RAIN ON HORIZON: When Stanthorpe will get drenched

        News Wild weather has been forecast for the region, with unseasonably warmer days on the...

        BANG FOR BUCK: Stanthorpe’s top family rentals

        Premium Content BANG FOR BUCK: Stanthorpe’s top family rentals

        News If you’re thinking about your next family move then look no further than these five...

        Broadband cut-off: Will your home be cut-off?

        Premium Content Broadband cut-off: Will your home be cut-off?

        Technology Your NBN deadline might be closer than you think. Here's why!