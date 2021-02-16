Joel Creasey: ‘These latest lockdowns suck’

Opinion: Lockdown. Quarantine. Isolation. All terms I used to previously associate with reality TV contestants and Big Brother promos. When I competed (most would say "appeared", I say "compete" because I'm that sort of person) on I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here, I had to complete a week of "lockdown" before entering the African jungle. The lockdown in this instance was a luxury African lodge where, although I didn't have access to my phone or devices, I got to spend my days tracking down the Big Five (as in the animals, not the Spice Girls) and lazing around a pool drinking cocktails. The word lockdown isn't as fun any more.

Now it's associated with 2020 and, so it seems, 2021 - and the world of pain that came thundering in with it.

I can only imagine the tricky hoops different industries have had to jump through - I can only talk on behalf of my industry, the arts. It's not something I often like to do, as not only are we an incredibly eclectic mix, there are so many far more qualified artists to speak on "our" behalf. But these latest lockdowns suck. Hard.

So many artists have been sitting graciously (and excitedly) waiting to perform for Australians, says Joel Creasey. Picture: Supplied

I'm not saying they're not necessary. I think artists have been incredibly gracious in falling into line with the medical advice. However, it's an incredibly testing time. Take the Adelaide Fringe Festival, due to open in a few days. So many artists have poured not only the last of their creative blood, sweat and tears into their various shows, but no doubt also the last of their savings. Many, myself included at times, run in financial deficit purely for the joy of performing. I self-produced my first few seasons of festival shows and you essentially spend mornings lamenting the lack of ticket sales, afternoons flyering like crazy to build up a critical mass to perform to and evenings shaking your booty like crazy in the hope a rave review will see audiences flocking to your shows and your pockets lined with sweet, sweet cash (to drop on the following year's festival season).

So many artists have been sitting graciously (and excitedly) waiting to perform for you, only to be told in the last week they'll have to perform 14 days' quarantine, rendering shows null and void. Travel, accommodation, marketing, registration fees, promo expenses all down the drain. The next time you have the chance to see someone live, particularly someone you may never have heard of, please do. It'll mean more than you'll ever know. In the words of Beyonce, Kelly and Michelle … after this past 12 months we are ready to "shake our jelly at every chance".

You can hear Joel on the Kate, Tim & Joel drive show from 3-6pm on the Nova Network

Originally published as Joel Creasey: 'These latest lockdowns suck'