Jockey Club’s devastating decision for Cup

HALTING THE RACES: Stanthorpe Jockey Club officials say the annual race meeting had to be abandoned due to the virus.

THE race that stops the region has officially been called off, after a unanimous decision was made to abandon this year’s Stanthorpe Cup.

Scheduled for October 17, the five-race meeting would have expected close to 2000 punters descend on Armstrong Park – one of the first major events for 2020.

Jockey Club president Neil Brunckhorst said the difficult decision to cancel had to be made sooner rather than later.

“I think it was the only call we could make really, it’s too difficult and it doesn’t look like it’s getting any better,” Mr Brunckhorst said.

“It’s just too hard, which is unfortunate and we’re really disappointed.”

A spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Victoria and the change to Queensland border restrictions played a significant part in the cancellation.

As the Jockey Club’s only scheduled race meeting for the year, he said it was almost impossible to run without patrons.

“It’s not feasible to run a meeting without people, economically it wouldn’t work,” he said.

“It’s always a very profitable day for us and the money we do make we put back into our facilities; we do spend a lot of money out there.”

While the race meeting is well supported by trainers and punters, Mr Brunckhorst said it was unlikely Racing Queensland would provide a new date.

“Dates are already allocated for other clubs so there really are no other dates available,” he said.

“Texas Jockey Club have their races in early December.

“You just don’t know when the virus is going to be over and done with, that’s the thing.”