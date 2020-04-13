Jockey club persists with planning despite unknown future

THERE'S no telling how long the COVID-19 pandemic could continue, throwing all sporting events in Stanthorpe up in the air.

Six months out from the Stanthorpe races and jockey club president Neil Brunckhorst said they'll plan ahead as if the day will proceed.

"We're just planning as we would normally," Mr Brunckhorst said.

"Wouldn't it be good if we're the first club back holding a race day."

Last year organisers had to contend with rumours they'd can the day as a result of drought and bushfires, but persevered.

That uncertainty hasn't waned this year, with coronavirus creating a whole new headache for jockey clubs.

Last week Racing Queensland announced that it will provide $2.4 million in funding to support clubs in the short-term.

Unfortunately for Stanthorpe, only TAB clubs, which Stanthorpe is not, will receive the funding support.

"We've put an application in with RQ to do some more work on extending the undercover areas," Mr Brunckhorst said.

"Whether that funding is still available I don't know."

They're limited in what work they can do around the track, with working bees off the table.

"We're still maintaining and mowing everything 12 months of the year.

"We could race next weekend if we wanted to and were allowed."

With people already making bookings and reservations for the October outing, Mr Brunckhorst is hopeful things won't be cancelled.

"We'd like to think by then the best part of this will be over.

"But we can't advise anyone of what the plans are until all this clears up."