JOBS, JOBS, JOBS: 5 agricultural jobs available right now

JOBS, JOBS, JOBS: There is no shortage of work in the agricultural sector for those looking for it. Pic Lyndon Mechielsen

THE incentive for Australians to pack their bags and head to the country is increasing, with producers demanding help to fill growing labour shortages.

Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 has seen a decline in the number of available seasonal workers this year.

Here are five jobs in the agricultural sector for skilled and unskilled workers.

1. Farm manager – berries

Pinata Farms are looking to add an experienced farm manager to their Stanthorpe team.

You’ll be joining an award-winning horticultural team that specialises in growing raspberries and strawberries in a substrate set up.

The ideal manager will have a proven understanding of intensive cropping and substrate growing, as well as the ability to analyse technical growing data, and flexibility to adapt crop care plans through the season.

The family-owned business is looking for someone with a minimum certificate IV in horticulture or agricultural science, or more than five years of relevant growing experience suited for the job.

To apply, click here.

2. Farmhand/ general labourer

Innovative vegetable producer Rugby Farm is looking to add a farm hand to its Stanthorpe operation.

You’ll be required to complete various tasks around the farm during growing season, including irrigation work, tractor operation and looking after fertiliser programs.

The ideal applicant will have a current forklift ticket with previous experience in the agricultural industry not required but highly regarded.

To apply, click here.

3. Farm Work

With harvest season just around the corner, Gows Produce are looking to add pickers and packers to their Granite Belt team.

There’s no experience needed for the job as you’ll be provided with all the necessary training on site.

In the casual role, you’ll be working at the Granite Belt farm where you’ll help with the capsicum harvest season.

If successful, you’ll be paid approximately $24.36 per hour under the horticulture award.

To apply, click here.

4. Agronomist – horticulture

Prominent agricultural business Wilshire and Co is looking to add a trusted agronomist to its Stanthorpe team.

The ideal applicant will be able to provide agronomic recommendations and horticultural support to farmers and producers across the region, establishing integral relationships with clients.

Wilshire and Co are looking for an agronomist who can demonstrate an understanding of products, seasonal timings, and be able to provide the right advice to clients.

The successful applicant will have a Bachelor’s degree in agricultural science or a related field.

To apply, email Maria at maria@wilshireandco.com.au.

5. Farmhand – Elbow Valley

Stretching beyond the Granite Belt, Carr Farming is looking to add a farmhand to its Elbow Valley operation.

Working closely with the farm’s supervisor, you’ll be required to complete general duties around the farm, including cleaning out old litter, help in daily culling and unloading of day-old chickens.

To apply, click here.