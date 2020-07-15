Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A program that pays businesses to employ apprentices and trainees will be expanded.
A program that pays businesses to employ apprentices and trainees will be expanded.
Politics

JOBS BOOST: $90m to kickstart employment

by Ellen Ransley
15th Jul 2020 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland businesses could receive up to $20,000 to hire a new apprentice or trainee, as the state government looks to get more people back to work.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced today the government would spend $90 million to create more jobs to get more Queenslanders back to work as part of the state's coronavirus economic recovery plan.

The Back to Work program will be expanded with a $70m investment, which will mean eligible businesses will receive up to $20,000 to take on an eligible apprentice or trainee.

Since 2016, this program has supported more than 22,600 new jobs.

In addition, $10m would go toward Queensland's new Reef Assist program, creating 'shovel ready' projects for the Great Barrier Reef catchment areas. This is expected to create up to 200 jobs.

Around 500 jobs will be created by a $10m investment to extend the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

Ms Palaszczuk said the program would continue to provide job ready skills and training to get people back into the workforce.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coronavirus employment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Changes to casual work rules hits businesses hard

        premium_icon Changes to casual work rules hits businesses hard

        News Granite Belt hospitality providers say the overhaul has reduced the ability to hire the staff required.

        Fears for ‘thick’ packs of wild dogs on farms, campgrounds

        premium_icon Fears for ‘thick’ packs of wild dogs on farms, campgrounds

        News Southern Downs landholders respond to inconsistency in pest management.

        REVEALED: Top 10 complaints at Stanthorpe Hospital

        premium_icon REVEALED: Top 10 complaints at Stanthorpe Hospital

        News New data has exposed the biggest reasons patients are admitted to Stanthorpe...

        ‘SINISTER’: 8 axe-related Southern Downs crimes

        premium_icon ‘SINISTER’: 8 axe-related Southern Downs crimes

        News The Southern Downs region has had a sad and disturbing history of crimes featuring...