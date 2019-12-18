Jingle Bell Jazz steps up for fireys

IT was all smiles for Stanthorpe's Rural Fire Brigades this morning, after a generous donation of $700 was made.

All proceedings from the recent Jingle Bell Jazz event held earlier in the month at Heritage Estate Wines in Cottonvale was donated to assist fireys with the current Queensland bushfires.

The event has been held annually since 2012, and lead musician of the band 'Jazzify' Teri Welles said it was the least she could do.

"It's been pretty depressing - how dry it is and seeing how exhausted our fireys are getting with these massive fires," Ms Welles said.

"The band members decided that they would donate their pay from the event to the rural fireys because they do such a fantastic job."

Jazzify musician Teri Welles performing at the recent Jingle Bell Jazz event

Stanthorpe Rural Fire Brigade Group Treasurer James Massey described the continuous support from the community as "overwhelming".

"We just cannot get over the generosity of so many people. Not only within the district, but outside the district too.

"It's just one of those things where you truly feel like you have been appreciated," Mr Massey said.

The donation was close to Ms Welles heart, who sees her husband Rob Simcocks fighting dangerous fires on the front line with Eukey Rural Fire Brigade.

"I'm very proud of our community for pulling together the way that they have during these hard times," Ms Welles said.

"I've been here for 30 years, and that's the reason why I'm still here."