Jetstar sued for $250k over tarmac incident

A FORMER Jetstar customer service officer has sued the airline for $252,000, claiming their negligence left her mentally scarred after she watched a family nearly run over by a plane on the tarmac.

Elly Lees, 53, from Casuarina in northern NSW, claims she can never return to work in the airline industry because of the distress she suffered on June 24, 2018, as she watched a plane nearly run over the parents and children at Gold Coast Airport.

In her claim filed in Southport District Court earlier this month, Ms Lees alleges she suffered an adjustment disorder with mixed anxiety and depressed mood after witnessing the near-miss between the plane and the family after they disembarked from the rear stairs.

She alleges the plane involved had been parking in the next bay at the terminal at the time of the near-miss.

She alleges Jetstar is vicariously liable for the negligence of the ground operations controller who failed to warn ground staff that a second plane would be parking when passengers were getting off the first plane and on to the tarmac.

Former Jetstar customer service agent Elly Lees, from Casuarina, NSW

Ms Lees alleges she suffered a second injury that day when she hurt her back while trying to lift and push a heavy passenger in a wheelchair over a "lip" on the plane.

She is claiming total damages of $252,279, including $163,990 in future economic loss because she cannot return to work in the airline industry, which she says pays about $310 a week more than other similar type of employment.

She is also claiming $34,552 in past economic loss, saying her current work pays less than her job at Jetstar did.

Her claim states that the aviation industry has generally higher wages than simple administrative or sedentary work.

Ms Lees says she can no longer do any heavy lifting, bending or spend long periods on her feet at work.

No date has been set for hearing.

