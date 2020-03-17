Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
jetstar plane
jetstar plane
News

Jetstar plane diverts to Vic in incident

by Christine McGinn
17th Mar 2020 2:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Sydney to Uluru flight has been diverted to regional Victoria because of an issue in the cargo hold.

The Airbus A320, Jetstar flight JQ660, landed in Mildura on Tuesday as a precaution after a light flashed in the cockpit.

There were concerns about possible smoke in the cargo hold, AAP has been told.

The aircraft landed normally about 12.25pm AEDT on Tuesday.

"We thank customers for their patience as our teams work to get them on their way as quickly as possible," a Jetstar spokesperson said.

Passengers have been flown to Melbourne and will be put up in hotels overnight as Jetstar arranges a 7am flight to Uluru on Wednesday.

Other passengers eager to return to Sydney can do so and customers also can ask for a flight refund, Jetstar told AAP.

Police and emergency services attended Mildura Airport on Tuesday before midday, following reports of an aircraft incident.

Ambulance and police said no one was injured in the incident.

More Stories

Show More
airline jetstar plane travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 new Qld virus cases overnight

        premium_icon 10 new Qld virus cases overnight

        Health The number of coronavirus cases in Queensland has jumped again overnight, with plans in place to triple emergency department capacity.

        Change at the top as long-serving owner says farewell

        premium_icon Change at the top as long-serving owner says farewell

        News After nearly three decades, there’s set to be a change in hierarchy at Stanthorpe...

        ‘The time to act is now’: rural doctor pleads for action

        premium_icon ‘The time to act is now’: rural doctor pleads for action

        News A rural Queensland doctor says the time to act is now, and that the nation should...

        ‘World of pain’: Tourism at a loss as Covid-19 hits industry

        premium_icon ‘World of pain’: Tourism at a loss as Covid-19 hits industry

        News NO bookings and grave concerns as Southern Downs tourism grapples to survive the...