Jennings moves to emergency water restrictions

THE Tenterfield Shire Council has advised Jennings residents that Emergency Water Restrictions are now effective in the area from December 19.

The water usage target will drop from 100 litres to 80 litres per person per day, with water being carted to Stanthorpe to maintain supply.

As water for Jennings residents is provided through Southern Downs Regional Council water storages at Wallangarra, the Emergency Level Water Restrictions applicable to all areas of Southern Downs Regional Council from December 19, 2019 also apply to Jennings.