JAZZED UP: Winery’s new initiative sets stage for 2021 comeback

NEW TUNE: Heritage Estate Wines are looking to a brighter future and hope this musical endeavour will help them along. Picture: contributed

DETERMINED to bounce back from tough years of drought, fires, and a pandemic, one Granite Belt winery is hoping a musical new initiative will change their fortune.

Branching out from ‘Lazy Sunday’ lunch collaboration with Brisbane band Fine Vintage, Heritage Estate Wines owners Therese and Robert Fenwick have co-created their own musical venture.

Their song, Highly Strung, was co-written by the blues-jazz-rock group and will be debuted as the first and last performances in their set at the winery on February 14.

For Mrs Fenwick, the song represented both the struggles of recent years and their hopes for the future.

“The title ‘Highly Strung’ is a play on words,” Mrs Fenwick said.

“You’ve got high-strung wires in the vineyard, you’ve got highly-strung people who need wine, and you have highly-strung strings on a guitar.

“We were sitting with (Fine Vintage) after they’d played here and we were talking about everything, and they just thought, ‘Oh, we’ll go ahead and put a new song to that’.”

Heritage Estate Wines owners Therese and Robert Fenwick.

Mrs Fenwick said the new musical direction was part of the winery’s broader plan to bounce back from the hardship of drought and bushfires, followed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was really tough agriculturally. We had loads of water we had to have delivered, and even then we still lost quite a few of our treasured 60-year-old vines,” she said.

“We had to keep fighting off the feral animals as well, because they were so hungry they kept trying to come in, and we were evacuated in the bushfires the year before.

“But there’s nothing like music to bring you out of the doldrums, and that’s all we want from this song.”

Heritage Estate Wines hosts their ‘Lazy Sunday’ jazz events each Sunday.

For more information on upcoming events, head to their website or call (07) 4685 2197.

