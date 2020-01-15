Jaw-dropping prizes for art award

ARTISTS will have 50,000 reasons to celebrate the 25th Stanthorpe Art Prize this year.

A massive $50,000 in prizes will be awarded across 11 categories in the biennial competition.

Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery director Mary Findlay said the competition, which began in 1972, always had an “impressive” prize pool but nothing like this year.

“It has always been a huge prize, but this year will be our biggest.

“In past years we have had $30,000 and $40,000 worth of prizes.

“Never 50,000,” she said.

“The finalists’ exhibition will be open for public viewing in mid-2020.”

Although it is a nationwide competition, Ms Findlay said the idea was to support local artists.

“It’s an amazing concept for a town like this to hold such an event.

“We do try really hard to support local people.”

She said there was a section exclusively for local artists.

“We want to support local people who are trying to go forward in growing their career in the arts,” she said.

Not only does the competition focus on supporting local artists, it also supports the community.

“The 2018 opening night had 158 people and about 75 per cent of those were from out of town.

“That’s accommodation, food and everything going towards our town,” she said.

Ms Findlay said the Stanthorpe Art Prize was also a great opportunity to show off the exceptional art gallery the area has to offer.

“It is a little diamond in our area that no-one expects.

“People come to visit and say they can’t believe we have a gallery like this here in Stanthorpe.”

The judge this year will be Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art deputy director Simon Elliot and New England Regional Art Museum director Rachael Parsons.

“Rachael is an up-and-coming young art director.

“She is really sharp and I’m really excited for her to be judging alongside Simon,” Ms Findlay said.

Entries close in March.

To register or for more information visit https://www.srag.org.au/stanthorpe-art-prize.