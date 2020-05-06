Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have charged a man after a scary roadside altercation which resulted in another man’s jaw being broken in two places.
Police have charged a man after a scary roadside altercation which resulted in another man’s jaw being broken in two places.
Crime

Man's jaw broken in shocking roadside attack

by Brayden Heslehurst, Kara Sonter
6th May 2020 7:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after a scary roadside altercation in Brisbane's southeast last week which resulted in another man's jaw being broken.

Queensland Police were investigating after a dispute between two drivers in Burbank on April 29, where a 20-year-old man was seriously assaulted.

A man and his female passenger were in his Toyota Hilux utility, driving behind a grey Prado allegedly bearing false plates on Valley Way at Mount Cotton at 1.40pm.

The man charged after roadside altercation in Burbank. Picture: QLD Police
The man charged after roadside altercation in Burbank. Picture: QLD Police

Both vehicles drove a short distance before they pulled over to the side of the road at Burbank.

The driver of the Prado then allegedly exited his vehicle and walked over to the utility driver and punched him in the face with the impact breaking the man's jaw in two places.

The Prado driver allegedly came back to the utility and kicked the driver's door shut, causing a large dent in the vehicle.

A 25-year-old Russell Island man will appear in the Cleveland Magistrates Court tomorrow after being charged with grievous bodily harm, wilful damage and unlicensed driving.

Originally published as Jaw broken in shocking roadside attack

crime road rage violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Labor candidate contests Southern Downs seat

        premium_icon Labor candidate contests Southern Downs seat

        Politics Joel Richters claims he can “bring more to the table” than his Liberal rival.

        Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        premium_icon Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        Education Parents warned that any child who stays home won't be taught

        Pandemic puts The Summit’s centenary celebrations on hold

        premium_icon Pandemic puts The Summit’s centenary celebrations on hold

        News A date is yet to be confirmed for the school’s 100-year celebrations.

        Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        premium_icon Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        News Queensland’s fire service has revealed a controversial Plan B