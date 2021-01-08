Menu
British Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay has responded to yesterday’s avalanche of tweets likening him to the US Capitol’s ‘viking’ rioter.
Jamiroquai singer addresses riot photos

by Nicki Gostin, New York Post
8th Jan 2021 10:25 AM

Jamiroquai lead singer Jay Kay was forced to deny that he was one of the rioters at the US Capitol on Wednesday after he began trending on social media.

Twitter users noted the resemblance of one of the rioter's Viking horns to Kay's flamboyant headgear that he often donned while performing.

Said rioter has since been identified as hardcore Trump supporter Jake Angeli, not the Canned Heat hit maker.

"Good Morning Washington, loving the headgear, but not sure that's my crowd," the English singer tweeted on Thursday in response to a number of tweets about him.

"Stay safe everyone, J xxx."

Kay's doppelganger, Mr Angeli, 32, is a QAnon supporter and regular attendee at far-right rallies in Arizona.

Kay, 51, also posted a video in which he said in an exaggerated American twang, "Good morning world! Now some of you may be thinking you saw me in Washington last night but I'm afraid I wasn't with all those freaks."

He then switched to his native British accent and wished everyone a happy new year and thanks for the birthday messages.

Kay noted that the UK is once again under lockdown due to COVID-19 and added, "The way we treat our animals, farming them, caging them, all the rest of it, we're just going to keep getting this again and again. Hopefully we'll try and learn our lesson."

The English funk and acid jazz band formed in 1992 and scored MTV's Video of the Year for the song Virtual Insanity.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and is reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Jamiroquai singer addresses riot photos

