Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

James Hardie posts 17% jump in Q3 profit

11th Feb 2020 7:31 PM

James Hardie Industries has posted a 17 per cent jump in adjusted third-quarter profit and lifted its full-year guidance, even though its net result has fallen by a third on higher asbestos and tax-related adjustments.

The Ireland-headquartered firm posted an adjusted net operating profit for the quarter ended December 31 of $US77.4 million ($A115.3 million) - up from $65.9 million a year ago - underpinned by a strong performance in its North American housing business.

However, net operating profit fell by 33 per cent to $US45.6 million when factoring in the increased quarterly hit from asbestos and tax-related expenses, as well as discontinued product lines.

James Hardie's total sales for the third quarter were up 5.0 per cent to $US616.7 million.

The world's largest fibre cement maker also announced full year adjusted net operating profit would now be between $US350 million and $US370 million, raising the lower end of its previous forecast from $US340 million.

James Hardie's ASX-listed shares were worth $32.13 before the company entered a trading halt on Tuesday afternoon, when a "clerical error" resulted in the potential early release of its earnings materials to the overseas aftermarket.

business james hardie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Old ambulance station serves new purpose

        premium_icon Old ambulance station serves new purpose

        News A Granite Belt medical clinic now appeals to more than just sick patients

        Art Prize conqueror set for return to defend $25k title

        premium_icon Art Prize conqueror set for return to defend $25k title

        News The biennial Stanthorpe Art Prize is approaching with entries closing in just over...

        Michael the Wombat lives to fight another day

        premium_icon Michael the Wombat lives to fight another day

        News Southern Downs fireys come to the rescue of fire and drought battered wombat caught...

        ‘Everyone touched’: High tea to support cancer cause

        ‘Everyone touched’: High tea to support cancer cause

        News Stanthorpe ladies are encouraged to bring their friends and support a cause close...