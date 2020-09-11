Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Music

James Corden enrages One Direction fans

by Ben Cost, New York Post
11th Sep 2020 8:02 AM

 

Hell hath no fury like a One Direction fan scorned.

James Corden is in hot water with 1D fans after a The Late Late Show executive teased previously unseen footage of the band on Twitter.

The incident began on Wednesday after the show's executive producer Ben Winston posted a never-before-seen clip from the group's 2015 Carpool Karaoke segment, which is the most viewed episode to date, reports Newsweek.

James Corden with One Direction.
James Corden with One Direction.

The 11-second snippet depicted Corden taking the band to a McDonald's drive-through - a clip Winston seemingly agreed to air in its entirety on Wednesday night's Late Late Show.

Replying to a 2017 tweet by a One Direction fan that read, "Now can you confirm you'll release the 1D McDonald's footage," Winston wrote, "OK. Tonight."

His tease came amid fan calls to commemorate the rumour-fuelling 10-year anniversary of the Brit-pop group, made up of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne.

However, Winston subsequently deleted the tweet (it can still be viewed here) sparking a massive backlash from the 1D diehards, who felt as if they'd been punked.

"James Corden is once again proof, all men do is lie," tweeted one disillusioned fan of his abrupt direction change.

Another wrote in all caps: "Ben Winston and James Corden you better release the McDonald's footage before my therapist hears about you."

One fanatic even threatened Corden's career over the apparent betrayal.

"If James Corden doesn't give us any content we will be cancelling the Late Late Show," they wrote.

Corden has since alluded to his failure to reunite the band in a tweet teasing Wednesday's monologue.

This isn't the first brush with controversy for Carpool Karaoke. In January, a viral tweet alleged that the talk show host doesn't actually drive the car during the show's popular musical segment, which features Corden and famous musical guests singing along to their songs in a car.

Corden responded to the claims on his show: "I've recently been a victim of a scandal in the media," the host said, sounding genuinely distressed.

"I want to get ahead of everything and assure you that these accusations are not true," Corden continued. "I am talking about the people saying that I don't drive the car during Carpool Karaoke. Now I really hate that I'm about to say this, but fake news."

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as James Corden enrages One Direction fans

More Stories

james corden one direction

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Premium Content Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Breaking Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has cried as she explained the impact of the border closures and reveals two new cases.

        UNDERDOG TO TOP DOG: How Redbacks’ defied TFL competition

        Premium Content UNDERDOG TO TOP DOG: How Redbacks’ defied TFL competition

        Sport The league is heating up for the Stanthorpe side as they brace for a testing second...

        Granite Belt water carter calls for unity among providers

        Premium Content Granite Belt water carter calls for unity among providers

        News A drop in demand has forced one business owner to think of new strategies to...

        REVEALED: New barber’s opens up shop in Stanthorpe

        Premium Content REVEALED: New barber’s opens up shop in Stanthorpe

        News The business has become an instant hit, with overwhelming demand in the first days.