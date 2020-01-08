Jam packed day full of Aussie fun

AUSSIE: Come together for a day full of fun and celebrate our beautiful country.

STANTHORPE is the place to be this Australia Day according to Southern Downs Regional Council, with a swag of activities planned to celebrate our beautiful country.

An Australia Day Triathlon will start the heart pumping action at 8am, and a Mercantile Relay at 10am will keep the pace going.

Free pool entry will be offered to all residents between 2pm to 5pm to make a splash and cool down.

The day will be topped off with a free Party in the Park at Weeroona Park from 4pm until late with live local music, food and wine stalls, jumping castle and loads of kid’s activities.

New Australian citizens will be welcomed at the Australia Day Ceremony and the Australia Day Awards will be announced.

“No tickets are needed. The Party in the Park is a free event. People can just rock up any time from 4pm and enjoy some good company and great country hospitality,” a Southern Downs Regional Council spokesman said.

“This year, the Party in the Park will be held outside the Art Gallery, which will take advantage of the shade and closer proximity to the playground for children.”

The local clubs conduct stalls will be in full operation to raise funds for the many projects that they deliver to the community.

Rotary will be running a barbecue and the Swimming Club will be running a bar.

If any clubs are interested please contact Jenny Sherrin on 46815527 or jenny.sherrin@sdrc.qld.gov.au.