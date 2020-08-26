Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A prison officer has tested positive to coronavirus, sending two jails into stage 4 lockdown and closing another site for forensic cleaning.
A prison officer has tested positive to coronavirus, sending two jails into stage 4 lockdown and closing another site for forensic cleaning.
Breaking

Jails in lockdown as officer tests positive to COVID-19

by Thomas Chamberlin
26th Aug 2020 8:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A prison officer at the Queensland Corrective Services Academy has tested positive to COVID-19, Commissioner Peter Martin has told staff tonight.

The officer last worked a shift on Friday and did a COVID-19 test after feeling unwell over the weekend.

FULL LIST: COVID cluster venues expanded

"They may have been contagious while in the workplace last week," Mr Martin wrote.

"As you are aware, we have a COVIDSafe plan in place for the academy, including the requirement for social distancing, however as a precaution, we are closing the academy effective immediately until we can undertake a forensic clean.

"Officers should not attend the academy until further notice."

Mr Martin said QCS was working with Queensland Health to "better understand the implications of this positive case, including identifying any close contacts and possible exposure".

"As a precaution, we have immediately moved Borallon Training and Correctional Centre, Woodford Correctional Centre, and Escort and Security Branch to Stage 4 lock down until this work is complete, as a group of trainees under the officer's supervision were deployed to a range of locations in recent days," he wrote.

"These recruits are to immediately absent themselves from the workplace, and attend a fever clinic.

"The recruit officers who were to deploy to Brisbane Youth Detention Centre this evening have been relieved of that shift, and are to attend a fever clinic for testing as soon as possible."

"In abundance of caution, I would ask anyone who attended the academy last week to immediately self-isolate and make contact with their manager before attending the workplace," Mr Martin wrote.

"Please seek testing for COVID-19 if you show any symptoms of illness before attending the workplace.

"It is also vitally important that we all pay particular attention to personal hygiene, including hand and cough and sneeze hygiene."

Originally published as Jails in lockdown as officer tests positive to COVID-19

coronavirus editors picks health queensland corrective services

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Premium Content Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Health As authorities race to find the missing link between coronavirus clusters at Logan and Brisbane’s youth detention centre, two possible culprits have emerged.

        YOUR TOP 9: Granite Belt’s most influential

        Premium Content YOUR TOP 9: Granite Belt’s most influential

        News The vote was in your hands and now the top nine most influential Granite Belt...

        UP IN THE AIR: Uncertainty hits 2021 show season

        Premium Content UP IN THE AIR: Uncertainty hits 2021 show season

        News Lingering coronavirus restrictions have left organisers questioning if Stanthorpe...

        BRRR: Granite Belt shivers through August freeze

        Premium Content BRRR: Granite Belt shivers through August freeze

        News Temperatures plummeted across the Granite Belt, bringing with it beautiful...