Jackman’s new role dubbed ‘Oscar worthy’

Hugh Jackman has been praised for his latest movie, Bad Education.

Hugh Jackman's performance in his latest role has been praised as "the best performance of his career" and "Oscar worthy".

The veteran Australian actor plays Frank Tassone in new HBO movie Bad Education, available to stream on Foxtel Now from May 17.

The film, which has already premiered in the US and co-stars Oscar winner Allison Janney, follows a fraud scandal that rocked a Long Island high school in 2002, in an astonishing true story described as the biggest school embezzlement case in US history.

Jackman fills the role of the superintendent of the school district, with Janney playing his accomplice, superintendent Pamela Gluckin.

The pair collude to pull off an extraordinary embezzlement crime, managing to steal an eye-watering $US11.2 million over a dozen years as dramatised in the gripping thriller.

But it's 51-year-old Jackman's performance as a charismatic, closeted gay man that is earning praise from viewers.

By the way, #BadEducation is one of the best movies of 2020 and Hugh Jackman gives one of his very best performances. Had it been picked up for theatrical distribution (and eventually released in theaters), he almost certainly would have gotten an Oscar nomination. pic.twitter.com/BMpi4yEt8A — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) April 26, 2020



Jackman has already been nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in 2013 for Les Miserables, but Daniel Day-Lewis took home the gong for Lincoln.

Unfortunately, he'll miss out on a potential Academy Award nomination for Bad Education, because it's a HBO film that won't be released in theatres. However he would be in contention for an Emmy nod.

The role is particularly exciting for fans of Jackman, marking a significant shift in his career from his universally-popular Wolverine films.

Hugh Jackman and Rafael Casal in a scene from "Bad Education." Picture: Foxtel/HBO

Directed by Corey Finley and adapted by screenwriter Mike Makowsky, the movie also co-stars Ray Romano as the school board president Bob Spicer, and Geraldine Viswanathan as high school student, Rachel Bhargava.

Bad Education hits streaming on Foxtel Now on May 17

It’s a damn shame BAD EDUCATION didn’t get picked up for theatrical distribution and released last Winter as it would’ve earned Hugh Jackman an Oscar nomination, maybe even awards gold. I’m glad it’ll have eyeballs on it now on HBO, but still. One of his best roles. pic.twitter.com/RPGvxkx8gg — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) April 26, 2020

BAD EDUCATION is on HBO starting tonight, is terrific, and...might be the best performance of Hugh Jackman’s career? watch it, what else ya doing this weekend!!! — David Sims (@davidlsims) April 24, 2020

so i can officially say bad education is one of the best movies i've ever seen and i'm so proud of everyone that was involved in creating it (,: — lauren (@wlvrines) April 26, 2020

Bad Education was just spectacular. Maybe Jackman’s best performance ever. Janney was great of course but what a star is Geraldine Viswanathan here. #BadEducation — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) April 26, 2020

Watched the new HBO movie Bad Education and it’s Really Good. One of Hugh Jackman’s best performances. He’s a great actor. #hbo #HBO #BadEducationHBO — Andrew Schwartz (@andrewMschwartz) April 26, 2020