Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The rape trial of NRL star Jack de Belin has been further delayed after a key witness was unable to appear due to illness.
The rape trial of NRL star Jack de Belin has been further delayed after a key witness was unable to appear due to illness.
Crime

Jack De Belin trial suffers further delay

by Steve Zemek
13th Feb 2020 1:43 PM

The rape trial of NRL star Jack de Belin has hit another hurdle after it was further delayed due to a witness falling ill.

De Belin's trial was scheduled to begin on February 3, but was initially delayed by legal argument.

The matter before Judge Andrew Haesler in the Wollongong District Court was delayed again when a critical witness fell ill this week and was unable to appear.

The legal argument has now been adjourned until April.

De Belin and co-accused Callan Sinclair have been accused of raping a 19-year-old woman inside a Wollongong apartment in December 2018.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to five counts of aggravated sexual assault in company and are facing a trial which is expected to last two weeks.

The matter will return to court on April 8.

St George Illawarra and NSW back-rower De Belin was sidelined by the NRL under its "no-fault" stand down policy in February 2018.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

crime jack de belin rape trial violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concern grows for endangered plant species

        premium_icon Concern grows for endangered plant species

        News Researchers are leaving the regeneration of an endangered plant species in the hands of nature

        ‘Just a hairline’: Farmers narrowly avoid selling stock

        premium_icon ‘Just a hairline’: Farmers narrowly avoid selling stock

        News “Farming is truly the biggest gamble,” said rejoiced couple who beat 2019’s yearly...

        New top cop to oversee our regions

        premium_icon New top cop to oversee our regions

        Crime QPS is about to undergo one of its biggest restructures.

        School gears up for massive milestone celebration

        premium_icon School gears up for massive milestone celebration

        News A Granite Belt State School is gearing up for its biggest celebration in history