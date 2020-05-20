New Zealand PM allegedly sent ‘harassing’ emails

A man has been accused of sending more than 90 emails to New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern with intent to make her fear for her safety.

An Auckland man has faced court today after being accused of harassing New Zealand Prime Minister via email.

Police accused Michael Christopher Cruickshank of sending Ms Ardern three emails on January 21 after previously sending her 89 emails between October 2019 and January 2020, according to court documents viewed by Stuff.

It is alleged the emails amounted to harassment of the Prime Minister and were intended to "cause Jacinda Ardern to fear for her safety (or) the safety of her family".

The 54-year-old was charged with harassment and appeared in North Shore District Court this afternoon.

The man allegedly sent 92 to emails to the New Zealand Prime Minister. Picture: Dom Thomas/Getty Images

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and requested a trial by jury.

Cruickshank was remanded on bail to appear at the Auckland District Court on July 14.

If found guilty he faces up to two years in jail.

This comes months after a 20-year-old man was sentenced to 100 hours of community service after sending online deaths threats to Ms Ardern and London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Matthew Burns, from County Armagh in Northern Ireland, tweeted a photo of a gun to the New Zealand PM five days after the Christchurch mosque attacks with the message "You're next".

He faced five charges of improper use of electronic communications, with messages of a menacing and grossly offensive nature from June 2018 to March 2019.

Originally published as Jacinda allegedly sent 'harassing' emails