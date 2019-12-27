Menu
THEY’VE STARTED THIS: Councillor Rod Kelly said he’s had enough after what he says is years of online harassment.
Politics

‘I’ve had enough’: Councillor riled by online abuse

Georgie Hewson
27th Dec 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:49 AM
A COUNCILLOR has been called out on social media for sending a barrage of "abusive attacks" to the person he says has been bullying him online.

But Cr Rod Kelly has "had enough" and has involved the police in what he says is "harassment".

Screenshots posted to Facebook show Cr Kelly messaging a supposedly satirical page titled Roddler the Toddler, calling the individual behind the account a d---head and urging them to reveal themselves.

The page Roddler the Toddler was set up in August.

Another Facebook 'satirical' page, Southern Downs Reboot, shutdown 'voluntarily' after the council issued a cease and desist notice.

The public remains divided over the cease and desist notice with some labelling the page satire and others calling it abuse.

The screenshots shared on the Southern Downs Residents Action Group show over 30 messages from Cr Kelly calling the account holder for Roddler the Toddler a coward, d---head and saying he knows his messages will be shared with other people.

Cr Kelly said his messages were retaliation for "a personal vendetta against him" and involves constant harassment and damning comments about him on several pages since November 2017.

"There was the reboot page which was about the entire council but this Rod the toddler page is clearly a personal attack on me and I don't know what I've done to provoke it."

Cr Kelly defended his language in the private messages, saying his messages should never have been shared and that he'd had enough of the constant abuse.

 

The exchange between Cr Kelly and the account as shared on the Southern Downs Residents Action Group.
"That message was between us and they chose to do that ... I brought them out of the woodwork and again they chose to remain faceless and cowardly," he said.

Mayor Tracy Dobie stands by Cr Kelly, labelling the account as harassment despite the language used by the council representative.

"I haven't seen the page and I wasn't aware of this, but if those were private messages then I don't agree that he needs to expect it will be shared," she said.

Mayor Dobie labelled it as bullying.

"You can't make something like that, to bait them to respond to you, then share that as public information, I find that childish, I find that bullying, it's entrapment.," she said.

Following Cr Kelly's messages the account replied.

"I have no idea why all the abusive messages from you, but find this unacceptable behaviour from a current councillor, please leave me alone," it said.

But Cr Kelly says he didn't start it.

"He asked me to leave him alone, but he started it," he said.

"My family is very concerned, this is the last straw."

