‘It’s time’: Dragons boss to move on Mary

Paul McGregor could be coaching his last game against the Parramatta Eels on Friday night.

It is just a matter of if the St George-Illawarra board wants to bring in Dean Young for the final six games of the season or allow McGregor to continue for the remainder of the year.

Dragons chief executive Ryan Webb says McGregor's position will be raised at the club's monthly board meeting next Tuesday night amid reports the coach has lost the support of players.

"We wouldn't be doing the right thing if we didn't raise it," Webb said. "It would be negligent of us to ignore it.

Friday could be Paul McGregor’s last game as Dragons coach. Picture: Phil Hillyard



"Paul knows we will be discussing it at board level now that we're out of contention for the finals.

"It's not like we're doing anything behind his back. It's now time to have a discussion about it as a group."

The Daily Telegraph revealed on Monday a number of senior players have lost confidence in the coach. It relates to constant team changes in key positions and the fact their million dollar man Ben Hunt has played halfback, been benched, played hooker and five-eighth since the start of the season.

On the players, Webb says it has been difficult for him to get their feedback because of COVID-19.

"I haven't had anything come through to me," he said, "I haven't built a relationship with the players as yet. I've been here four months and I'm not in the bubble with them.

Assistant Dean Young could take over on an interim basis from Paul McGregor. Picture: Jason O’Brien/NRL Photos



"They've just been phone calls and zoom hook-ups. It's been hard to get a close connection."

The board meeting next week will be interesting.

There are reports of a fracture rumour the Illawarra directors are backing McGregor but the Kogarah board members believe his time is up.

"When we last spoke about it after round four there was unanimous support on the board for Mary," Webb said. "There was no split. It was 100 per cent.

"As a group we haven't discussed it since. The conversations will roll out this week and we'll go from there."

He will talk to McGregor before presenting to the board.

"He's got thoughts and feelings," Webb said. "He's got feelings and thoughts.

"I can't just walk into the board meeting cold."

Asked about the backlash from fans, Webb said it was understandable when teams lose.

"To be honest I've had angst pretty much for the four months since I got here," he said.

"Our fans and members are vocal and passionate. It dropped off for a couple of weeks but we've got to listen."

Originally published as 'It's time': Dragons boss to move on Mary