IT’S SHOWTIME: Circuit opener all set for start

Nate Hurtz, Laura Hurtz, Annie Zhong (front) with Lyn Mungall, Samantha Sheehan and Jesse (back) are all excited for the Stanthorpe Show's start on Friday morning. Picture: Matthew Purcell

Nate Hurtz, Laura Hurtz, Annie Zhong (front) with Lyn Mungall, Samantha Sheehan and Jesse (back) are all excited for the Stanthorpe Show's start on Friday morning. Picture: Matthew Purcell

THE first show in Queensland is about to open the gates with Stanthorpe gearing up for another event to remember.

Doors will be flung open Friday morning and Stanthorpe Show president Brett Boatfield says the three-day affair creates lasting memories.

Since the 1870s, the show is surely the region’s most enduring event.

“Since I could walk I’ve been coming to the show. Since I was a wee little tucker,” Boaty said.

He’s now serving his fourth year as the president and it could very well be his last.

“I’ve always loved coming to the show and I want to make sure it continues for generations to come.

“Every bit of it is a fond memory for me personally.

“I used to ride my little horse and go in the horse events and go in the pony club events.

“I just like coming to the show. I love it. People say I get excited whenever I talk about the show and I do.”

Mr Boatfield has an army of volunteers around him and he credits them for making the show possible.

“I’m very fortunate being president of this Agricultural Society because we have a lot of sub committees and all the people of the sub committees come together and do their little bits for the show.

“Everyone works together and away we go. Everything is well under way for a great show from Friday.”

READY FOR MORE: Stanthorpe Agricultural Show Society president Brett Boatfield. Picture: Matthew Purcell

It can’t be avoided, drought will have an impact this year.

But Mr Boatfield says they’ve come up with ways to work around it.

“What we’ve tried to do is think outside the box.

“With the drought and hard conditions for cattle and fruit and veg the committees have thought outside the box.

“So we’ve got the scarecrow competition and the ingenious sheep comp.

“There might be reduced exhibits in some sections but we’ll still have them so it’s great people continue to support them.

“The drought has impacted the community as a whole but I think the show is one event that will bring the whole place together.

“The recent rains put a smile on everyone’s face and I think it’ll be one big party to be honest.

“People want to get away from reality and have a good time.”

Some town’s haven’t had as much luck, with some shows looking like being cancelled.

“It’s a very important thing that we have a show,” Mr Boatfield said.

“I know there are some societies that are cancelling because of the drought or something.

“We, as a committee, were determined to have it.

“We’ll always have a show no matter what.”

From FMX Kaos bikes to pig races to woodchop, the show has something for everyone.

“Everything is a must see in my books.

“Keeping the tradition of the show alive is important.

“This young generation now is somewhat different to mine but it’s important to keep these events going because it’s integral to the town.

“It’s important for the kids. That’s why we try to mix up entertainment and keep them enthused and coming back.”

The Sunday campdraft is back in 2020 after having to be canned last year due to the weather.

Shannon’s Chips are back too.

“If they didn’t come I’d have to come and get them. That’s one of my traditions ... Shannon’s Chips and a dagwood dog.”

Gates will open at the High St showgrounds from 8am on Friday.

To find out more pick up Thursday’s copy of the Border Post for a huge lift out or visit www.stanthorpeshowgrounds.com.au

“Away we go!” Boaty said.

FAST FACTS:

Admission - Friday & Saturday:

Adults: $15

Pensioners: $5

Children (U18): $5

Cars: $2

Members: FREE