‘IT’S GOING TO GET WORSE’ MP speaks from frontline

‘WORST FIRE IN AUSTRALIA’S WRITTEN HISTORY’: David Littleproud says we all need to be fire ready. Picture: Contributed

MARANOA MP David Littleproud is at the forefront of managing the disaster plan for the worst bushfire disaster in Australian history.

The Federal Natural Disaster and Emergency Management Minister has been at the side of Prime Minister Scott Morrison as they survey the absolute bushfire devastation of communities across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

Unprecedented in its size and destruction, fires across Australia have claimed 24 lives, burned 12 million acres, destroyed more than 1500 homes and killed half a billion animals.

Speaking from Canberra, Mr Littleproud warned Australians to prepare for more devastating headlines, with the fight far from over.

"It's a very dangerous situation and we've lost 24 lives at the moment - if we don't act and plan, we could lose more," he said.

"Three of those have been three brave Australians who were serving their community and their nation, they have saved countless lives and countless homes.

"Until we get substantial rain we will be at risk and that's the honest truth of it.

"There is a lot of fuel load there that the drought has exacerbated, so this is probably the biggest fire event in Australia's written history."

HMAS Adelaide arrived off the coast of Eden in NSW's far south to commence relief and evacuation operations.

The Adelaide is carrying 400 personnel and 300 tonnes of supplies to work in concert with a 3000-strong contingent of army reservists who will descend on bushfire-ravaged towns on Monday.

Engineers, medics and animal vets are among the thousands of reservists mobilised by Prime Minister Scott Morrison in an unprecedented relief effort.

Mr Littleproud said every Australian should be inspired by the mateship, courage and bravery of firefighters to prepare their homes.

"The estimate is over 18,000 homes just in New South Wales alone that have been saved.

"Not only to those three brave men that gave their lives... they owe it to their loved ones to be prepared.

"This is not a 'she'll be right' sort of moment, this is something we can't just be blasé about - you have to be prepared. This is a serious situation and mother nature can turn on a dime and when it does it cannot just be catastrophic, it can be lethal."

Mr Littleproud said it's going to be a long process after the final fires are extinguished.

"We need to be careful that it's not a Canberra-led recovery, it's got to be a locally-led recovery," he said.

"The first stage of that is getting money in people's pockets - for those that have been impacted to get some dignity and respect, to be able to obtain the essentials of life.

"It's not just about rebuilding infrastructure, it's about rebuilding lives. A lot of these people are going through personal grief of not only losing a loved one but also of losing their homes.

"People's physical and mental wellbeing is at the core of it - we need to get that right because you can't rebuild a life until you've got that under control."