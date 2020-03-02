Kids believed to be behind tourist tyre slashing spree

The Streat’s found their Jeep with three of four tyres intentionally slashed.

A TOURIST wanting to put dollars into our community has been left 'really disappointed' after finding her car tyres slashed on Sunday morning.

Rebecca Streat said her and husband Charlie made the drive from their Brisbane home on Saturday to kick back and enjoy the Apple & Grape festivities.

"We went out for breakfast on Sunday morning and as we were walking back we looked at the car and noticed it was on an angle," Mrs Streat said.

"We had a closer look and three of our tyres were flat and had been slashed on purpose."

"We had such a great weekend and it was such a shame that people could do something like this."

Police are urging residents who may have any information to come forward.

Stanthorpe Police Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said he hopes the offence was a 'one off' matter.

"Police are unsure what's behind it. The victim was from out of town so we don't believe it was targeted and hope this was a random attack," Snr Sgt Brady said.

Owner of The Vines Motel & Cottages Jaclyn Slack said the incident has fuelled her to install more CCTV footage on her property.

"It's just embarrassing," Ms Slack said.

"It strikes me as something kids would do on some stupid dare.

"I've got four cameras in already but I'm going to spend more money on installing more. It is so unfortunate that it has come to this."

The Vines Motel & Cottages wasn't the only area targeted on Saturday night with the Stanthorpe Golf Course copping a blow from vandals too.

Groundskeeper Bill Pyne said he woke up on Sunday to find one of their signs ripped off from the framework.

"The police can only do so much, this is just a random act of stupidly," Mr Pyne said.

"Its cost the club and makes our lives very difficult.

"It's the inconvenience of it."

Snr Sgt Gerard said if anybody has any information on either incident to come forward and report it to the Police.

"No matter how big or small all incidents should be reported to police.

"That way we can be patrolling the right area at the right time," he said.