Turtle hatchlings at South End, Curtis Island. Photo: Dr Ruth Kamrowski
News

Dozens of turtle nests hatch at island

NICK KOSSATCH
31st Dec 2019 4:09 PM
HE'S regarded as Curtis Islands's "Turtle Man" and Trevor Turner has been a busy man in the past few weeks.

Twenty-five of the 112 nests on the island had produced hatchlings, and hundreds of newborn turtles had made their way to the sea during most evenings.

"It's been pretty normal and the hatchling season usually goes from late December to early April," Mr Turner said.

He said current figures did not give much hope for turtles to survive to adulthood.

"It's a one in 1500 chance of surviving from a hatchling to adulthood," he said.

Mr Turner suggested the best time to see hatchlings was at night during high tide.

"It all depends on the weather and is one of those things but there's a 15-30 minute window during which the hatchlings go from their nest to the sea." 

