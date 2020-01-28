Menu
OPEN: The Bohemian Bungalow general manager Leigh Sanders and owner Luke Howard cheers to the restaurant’s opening. Photo: John McCutcheon
Business

IT’S BACK: Popular haunt resurrected

Eden Boyd
27th Jan 2020 4:18 PM
A HINTERLAND haunt once frequented by customers across the Sunshine Coast has been brought back from the dead.

Excitement is currently brewing among Eumundi residents in anticipation of the Bohemian Bungalow's unexpected opening this Friday.

Customers were shocked by the restaurant's closure in April 2018, which boasted largely five-star reviews in its prime.

Now general manager Leigh Sanders and owner Luke Howard are preparing to open a spot they believe will become a go-to for both tourists and locals on the Coast.

"We're creating a destination restaurant," Mr Sanders said.

"We want it to be a place where it's not just for the people of Eumundi or Noosa, it's a drawcard for all of the Coast.

"It's bigger than Eumundi, but we also want to give back to the community first and foremost."

Mr Sanders said it was a no-brainer for the new management, LBH Group, to not change the eatery's name.

"We revamp restaurants quite often, and this is the first one we've ever decided to just keep," he said.

"Bohemian Bungalow is just untouchable. It has the most amazing reviews we've ever seen, and it was smart to just give it back to the locals."

Mr Sanders said he was looking forward to hosting weddings and other large-scale events at the Memorial Dr location.

