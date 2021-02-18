Menu
ITALIAN HERITAGE: Some of the early Italian migrants who arrived in the Stanthorpe District after World War Two.
Community

Italian consul visit to lay groundwork for partnership

Tessa Flemming
18th Feb 2021 4:44 PM
The Southern Downs will pay tribute to its Italian heritage next week as Italian Consul Mr Salvatore Napolitano visits local businesses and more.

Mr Napolitano will talk to Granite Belt tourism operators and producers during his three-day tour as well as review the Italian Enrichment Program at the Stanthorpe State High School and meet with industry representatives such as Chambers of Commerce.

Consul of Italy for Queensland Salvatore Napolitano.
Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said it was an honour to host Mr Napolitano and promote the rich Italian culture that defines the Southern Downs.

“Our Italian heritage has stitched a number of patches into the tapestry of the Granite Belt and broader Southern Downs region and it is a privilege to showcase the region’s diversity and culture to the Consul and his travelling dignitaries,” Mayor Pennisi said.

“We look forward to growing and fostering our partnership with Italy during this visit and exploring new, mutual export opportunities to benefit ‘grassroots tourism’, our local producers and industry.

”Whether you live, work, play or stay on the Southern Downs, we offer everything from amazing fresh produce, award-winning wineries, boutique breweries, unique arts and crafts and we are proud to share these regional highlights with the Consul.”

The International Club will host a public dinner with the Consul on February 25 from 6.30pm at the International Club, Club Rd.

Tickets are $40 and must be pre-purchased at www.stanthorpetickets.com.au or the Customer Service Centre in Stanthorpe.

For more information, please contact Council on 1300 697 372

