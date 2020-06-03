‘It won’t look regular at all’: Netball season still in air

UP IN THE AIR: Committee members and players hope to return to the court in full force when allowed to do so.

NETBALL: Players and committee members are waiting patiently for Netball Queensland to make the final decision as to whether the 2020 season will go ahead.

Stanthorpe Netball Association Inc president Natalie Vedelago said even if the season was given the green light, it wouldn’t look regular at all.

“We’re not ruling it out,” Vedelago said.

“We are always willing to have the kids out there playing on the court, but sometimes it is taken out of our hands.”

Despite the slowdown on the court, Vedelago said it had been business as usual off.

“The committee has been full steam ahead,” she said.

“We haven’t been slacking off at all. Our future is brighter than ever for our netball season next year.”

As for the possibility of some sort of season this year, she said Netball Queensland would make the call in the next couple of weeks.

“If there are options to go ahead with this season, of course we would take them.

“It is just very difficult as there are a lot of aspects to consider before we even get on the court,” she said.

“Because we don’t have a set court, it makes it very difficult.”

With plenty of spanners thrown in the works, Vedelago said the safety of the club’s members was the first priority, regardless of the end result.

“You don’t want to be the first club to pull the plug,” she said.

“As disappointing as that may be, it is completely out of our power and it may not be something that is viable this year.”

Moving forward, Vedelago said it was not the way she wanted to spend her first year as club president.

“It is what it is,” she said.

“We have plenty of things in the works and coming up and we are excited to share that with everyone soon.”