The event that will be 'talked about for years’

The Festival of Small Halls event in Glen Aplin was attended by 280 people.

The Festival of Small Halls event in Glen Aplin was attended by 280 people.

THE event designed to showcase nationally renowned performers at small halls across the country was a resounding success at Glen Aplin, with a turnout of 280 people.

The Festival of Small Halls takes the best folk and contemporary acoustic artists from two of the country's largest festivals and sends them on the road to small halls across Australia.

Friday night's Festival of Small Halls held at the Glen Aplin Hall was "by far a success", according to Glen Aplin Hall secretary and MC for the evening, Lindsay Saunders.

"What a night! It will go down in the hall history and be talked about for years," Mr Saunders said.

"280 people will be able to say 'I was there'.

Glen Aplin Hall secretary and MC for the evening, Lindsay Saunders.

Mr Saunders said it was a great opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a night of festivities.

"It was such a great night. They were all so entertaining," he said.

Local acts kicked off the evening with Too Much Fun, Dogwood Three and Penny Roger taking to the stage, before international star Blair Dunlop and Hat Fitz and Cara stepped up.

"It will be talked about for years," Mr Saunders said.

"If you are sitting there and not tapping your foot or moving to the beat, you've got no music in you.

"The atmosphere was just incredible."

Mr Saunders extended a special thanks to all the people who made the evening possible.

The Festival of Small Halls has now concluded the 2019 Summer Tour and will kick off the 2020 Summer Tour in Southport on the Gold Coast from January 4.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit https://festivalofsmallhalls.com/.